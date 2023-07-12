Microsoft says China-based hackers infiltrated government email accounts
Microsoft disclosed in a blog post Tuesday night that a China-based hacking group gained access to an unspecified number of email accounts across approximately 25 organizations.
Why it matters: Many of the accounts affected are tied to government agencies and individuals likely associated with those agencies, Microsoft said.
- The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency also said in an advisory released Wednesday that a U.S. federal civilian agency identified "suspicious activity" in its Microsoft 365 cloud environment last month, resulting in state-backed hackers exfiltrating unclassified information.
- But it remains unclear how much information, if any, was stolen as the investigation continues.
The big picture: The scale of this most recent China-backed espionage campaign is smaller than others in recent years — including another campaign that also targeted Microsoft and another that involved software company SolarWinds.
- However, the attack does come as the Biden administration pushes new standards for software companies that focus on making products more cyber-secure as they're developed.
What's happening: Microsoft believes the espionage group had access to some accounts for as long as a month before the company detected the breach.
- Microsoft has attributed the attack to a group it calls Storm-0558, a cyber espionage group that's known primarily for targeting government agencies in Western Europe.
- Storm-0558 gained access to certain Outlook email accounts using a stolen signing key to forge identity authentication tokens.
- Microsoft said it has since mitigated the impact of the attack for its customers.
What they're saying: "The accountability starts right here at Microsoft," Charlie Bell, Microsoft Security's executive vice president, said in the blog post.
- "We are continually self-evaluating, learning from incidents, and hardening our identity/access platforms to manage evolving risks around keys and tokens," he added.
Be smart: CISA released recommendations in its blog post for critical infrastructure organizations to better monitor and audit their Microsoft Exchange environments.