Seattle is not far behind San Jose, San Francisco and New York in limiting greenhouse gas emissions from local transportation, according to a recent report. Why it matters: Transportation is the biggest driver of greenhouse gas emissions in the nation and accounts for 60% of greenhouse gas emissions in Seattle, according to the city's 2023 Climate Change Response Framework.

State of play: The Seattle metro area, which includes Tacoma and Bellevue, came in fifth overall.

The Transportation Climate Impact Index, created by transportation analysis firm StreetLight Data, ranks the 100 most populous U.S. cities across a variety of transportation-related emissions factors.

They include overall vehicle miles traveled (VMT), vehicle fuel efficiency, electric vehicle adoption, transit ridership, cycling, walking, truck miles traveled and VMT change over time.

VMT carried the most weight, followed by vehicles' fuel economy and transit ridership.

Zoom in: Not all vehicle miles driven are equal in environmental impact and the Seattle region has an EV adoption rate that's far outpaced the nation's.

Electric vehicles accounted for 17.2% of monthly new vehicle registrations in the Seattle area in January 2023 — up from 8.4% in January 2022.

Seattle was in second place for vehicle miles traveled, fifth for transit ridership and sixth for vehicle fuel economy.

But the region placed 43rd in the annual number of daily walking trips in 2022, a 38% decline from 2019, per a StreetLight Data pedestrian report.

What to watch: Seattle and Washington state are taking measures to lower greenhouse emissions.

Washington State Ferries — the largest U.S. ferry system by ridership — is working to shift to a zero-emissions fleet by 2050.

In Seattle, a new building efficiency standard that is expected to reduce building sector emissions by 27% and citywide emissions by 10% by 2050 was signed into law last year.

Two major climate-related state policies aimed at cutting state greenhouse gas emissions took effect last January: a clean fuel standard and a new cap-and-trade program.

Yes, but: A voter initiative to roll back the cap-and-trade program is on the November ballot.