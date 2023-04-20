Electric vehicle adoption doubles in Seattle

Data: S&P Global Mobility; Chart: Axios Visuals

Electric vehicles (EVs) accounted for 17.2% of monthly new vehicle registrations in the Seattle area in January 2023 — up from 8.4% in January 2022, Axios' Joann Muller reports.

All told, the Seattle area saw 2,722 newly registered electric vehicles in January.

The big picture: The Seattle region's adoption of EVs has far outpaced the nation's.

Nationally, EVs accounted for 7% of new vehicle registrations in January, up from 4.1% in January 2022.

Why it matters: EVs aren't just for early adopters anymore.

With broader selection and some signs of moderating prices, mainstream car buyers are increasingly turning their EV curiosity into purchases.

Zoom in: In the Seattle metro area, Tesla Model Y and Chevrolet Bolt were the most popular EV models registered in January, followed by Tesla Model 3, Volkswagen ID.4 and Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Of note: While the EV pie is growing, Tesla's nationwide market share continues to shrink — from 72% in January 2022 to 54% a year later — as rivals introduce new models.

The bottom line: The growth is another sign that the EV transition is gaining momentum.

