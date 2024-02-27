How "Dreamers" could help ease Seattle's cop shortage

The latest: A bill that has passed Washington's state Senate would let DACA recipients apply to become city firefighters, city police, fish and wildlife officers or county sheriff's deputies.
Right now, U.S. permanent residents can apply for those jobs in Washington, but DACA participants can't.
The measure would also let local police and fire chiefs add points to candidates' scores on hiring exams if those applicants speak multiple languages fluently.
What they're saying: "DACA recipients are members of our communities, and they should have the opportunity to be part of our police departments," Lindsey Hueer, lobbyist for the Association of Washington Cities, said during a public hearing earlier this month.
James McMahan, policy director for the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, told lawmakers that some departments have had to turn away DACA recipients who come to them wanting to be police officers.
"We shouldn't ever have to do that," McMahan said.
Inside the room: Republicans and Democrats alike are supporting the change, citing difficulties police and fire agencies have had recruiting lately.
"We have a huge need for more folks in law enforcement — it makes perfect sense to us that we ought to help folks get into that profession," state Senate Minority Leader John Braun (R-Centralia) told reporters this month.
Zoom in: Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is among those backing the legislation.
Staffing at the Seattle Police Department fell from more than 1,400 sworn officers in 2017 to fewer than 1,050 last year, Police Chief Adrian Diaz told a Seattle City Council committee Feb. 13.
The Seattle Fire Department, meanwhile, has 120 open firefighting jobs, Chief Harold Scoggins told committee members.
Zoom out: California and Colorado have already passed laws opening up law enforcement jobs to DACA recipients.