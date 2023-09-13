DACA struck down again, but protections remain for current recipients

Students and supporters gathered to support undocumented students in the University of California system on the UCLA campus on May 17. Photo: Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A federal judge on Wednesday again deemed illegal the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that protects undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children.

Driving the news: DACA's protections will remain in place for its more than half a million beneficiaries.

The White House did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

The big picture: The move halts the Biden administration's efforts to fortify the policy against legal challenges into federal rule, and marks the second time Judge Andrew Hanen has issued such a ruling on the matter.

The program has remained in place since 2012 despite litigation and former President Trump's multiple attempts to end the program.

Catch up quick: Nine Republican-led states asked Hanen to strike down DACA earlier this year.

The lawsuit challenging the Obama-era policy sought to halt protections for renewing deportation protections and work permits for the immigrants, known as "Dreamers," and phase out the program over two years, arguing that the rule which affects some 800,000 people is unlawful.

By the numbers: As of the end of 2022, there were more than 580,000 active participants in the DACA program, according to U.S. government data.

By total population and per capita, California is home to more Dreamers than any other state — more than 165,000.

Go deeper: 11 years of Dreamers