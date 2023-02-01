Activists listen during a news conference marking the 10th anniversary of the passing of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), on Capitol Hill last June. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Nine Republican-led states asked a federal judge in Texas Tuesday to strike down a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program rule that protects undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children.

Driving the news: The latest lawsuit challenging the Obama-era policy seeks to halt protections for renewing deportation protections and work permits for the immigrants, known as "Dreamers," and phase out the program over two years, arguing that the rule it says affects some 800,000 people is unlawful.

The Biden administration announced a rule last year to "preserve and fortify" the DACA program in the face of ongoing legal challenges.

The big picture: The DACA program has remained in place since 2012 despite litigation and former President Trump's multiple attempts to slash the program.

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals last October largely upheld a district court ruling that the program was unlawful, but allowed it to remain in place for existing DACA recipients as it sent the case back to the lower court to review the Biden administration's DACA final rule.

Read the Texas-led court filing, via DocumentCloud:

