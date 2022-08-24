Biden administration moves to shield DACA from legal challenges

The Department of Homeland Security moved Wednesday to codify the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) immigration policy into federal regulations in a bid to protect the program from legal challenges.

Why it matters: DACA has shielded from deportation over 800,000 immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children since 2012, according to the DHS. The program has been subject to several legal challenges since it was first implemented.

Details: DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced Wednesday that the department has issued a final rule to preserve DACA for eligible noncitizens.

The final rule maintains existing criteria for DACA recipients — such as arriving in the U.S. by age 16 and before 17 — and work permit authorizations. It also declares DACA recipients "lawfully present" in the U.S. for certain purposes, including benefits.

The final rule is effective Oct. 31 barring any litigation.

What they're saying: "Today, we are taking another step to do everything in our power to preserve and fortify DACA, an extraordinary program that has transformed the lives of so many Dreamers," Mayorkas said in a statement.

"Thanks to DACA, we have been enriched by young people who contribute so much to our communities and our country. Yet, we need Congress to pass legislation that provides an enduring solution for the young Dreamers who have known no country other than the United States as their own."

The big picture: Ten years after then-President Obama established the policy, many DACA recipients — and their allies — are still pushing for immediate action on a pathway to citizenship.

A 2020 Pew Research Center survey found that roughly 75% of U.S. adults say they are in favor of granting permanent legal status in these cases, yet the program dangles in peril.

A district court judge closed DACA to first-time applicants in July last year after agreeing with Republican state officials that the policy violates federal immigration law.

The Biden administration appealed the decision to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which held a hearing on the case in July.

What to watch: The conservative-leaning court is expected to hand down an opinion siding with the Republican-led states who brought the lawsuit, CBS News reports. It could cause the Biden administration to bring it before the Supreme Court.