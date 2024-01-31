Former Seattle Storm star Breanna Stewart fronts new WNBA documentary

Two-time WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart's on-court stardom and bold off-court union advocacy take center stage in a new documentary.

Why it matters: "Shattered Glass: A WNBPA Story" spotlights the work of the WNBPA, the longest-running union for women who are professional athletes, and does so through leaders like Stewart, the union's vice president (a longtime Seattle Storm star).



Details: The documentary airs on Tubi, a free TV and movie streaming service, and highlights the union leaders' stories and what's at stake as the next collective bargaining agreement negotiation approaches in November.



Of note: The union's 2020 agreement included a 53% pay increase and maternity and fertility benefits.

Flashback: After winning four consecutive NCAA titles at UConn, "Stewie" was taken first overall by the Seattle Storm in the 2016 WNBA draft.

In six seasons in Washington, she racked up accolades including rookie of the year, two league championships and an MVP nod.

Last year, the 29-year-old signed with the New York Liberty and earned a second MVP before suffering a close defeat in the championships to Las Vegas.

Zoom in: In the doc, we learn more about Stewie's upbringing in Syracuse, New York, and intimate moments with her wife and children.

Meanwhile, Stewie also shared her favorite on and off the court Seattle memories with Axios, like buying produce and freshly-caught fish at Pike Place Market.

"I liked to go to Umi and Wasabi; Rocco's is my favorite pizza place. Whenever I go back I make sure to try to hit them all."

On the court in Seattle, she reflected on celebrating with fans after winning the 2018 title and playing alongside 13-time WNBA All-Star Sue Bird.

"I appreciate everything that she showed me and taught me along the way… (playing with her) is one thing that I'll always cherish."

What's next: Stewart said her wish list for the union's next collective bargaining agreement includes additional roster spots, salary increases, chartered flights and pensions for retired players.

"We want more for ourselves and the next generation," she said.

"Everything that we're giving our time and effort for is not only going to be rewarded throughout our careers, but after."

Go deeper: "Shattered Glass: A WNBPA Story" is available now on Tubi.