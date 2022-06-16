58 mins ago - Sports
WNBA star Sue Bird says 2022 will be her last season
Seattle Storm star Sue Bird announced Thursday that the ongoing 2022 WNBA season will be her last.
Driving the news: "I’ve decided this will be my final year. I have loved every single minute, and still do, so gonna play my last year, just like this little girl played her first," she tweeted with photos of her playing basketball as a child.
- Bird was the No. 1 overall pick in 2002 and has played in the WNBA for 19 seasons, per ESPN.
- She has won the WNBA championship four times with the Storm. She is also a two-time NCAA champion with UConn.
Flashback: Bird, a five-time Olympic gold medalist, considered retiring last year, the Associated Press reports.
What she said: Bird, who is from Syosset, New York, said in a video Thursday for the Storm that her upcoming road trip would feature her final game in New York among friends and family.
- “I just really felt strongly about announcing my retirement, saying it was my last year so I can share that with my family and my friends, all the people in New York who have watched me growing up so they can come and see me play for the last time in my home state," she said. "So I’m excited about that. It’s also bittersweet.”