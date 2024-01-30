Union membership fell slightly in Washington in 2023
The share of Washington workers who are union members dipped slightly in 2023, falling to 16.5% of the state's total workforce, per the latest federal data.
Yes, but: Washington still had one of the highest rates of union membership in the country, trailing only Hawaii and New York, per the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
- Those states had union membership rates of 24.1% and 20.6%, respectively.
The big picture: The share of American workers who are union members hit a new low in 2023 at just 10%, Axios' Nathan Bomey reported.
The bottom line: Renewed interest in labor unions — plus high-profile unionization campaigns at companies like Starbucks and Amazon — have yet to cause union membership rates to inch upward.
