Union membership fell slightly in Washington in 2023

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Note: Values are not seasonally adjusted; Chart: Axios Visuals

The share of Washington workers who are union members dipped slightly in 2023, falling to 16.5% of the state's total workforce, per the latest federal data.

Yes, but: Washington still had one of the highest rates of union membership in the country, trailing only Hawaii and New York, per the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Those states had union membership rates of 24.1% and 20.6%, respectively.

The big picture: The share of American workers who are union members hit a new low in 2023 at just 10%, Axios' Nathan Bomey reported.



The bottom line: Renewed interest in labor unions — plus high-profile unionization campaigns at companies like Starbucks and Amazon — have yet to cause union membership rates to inch upward.