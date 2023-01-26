Data: BLS; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Union representation dropped in Washington state in 2022 — but the Evergreen state still has one of the highest rates of represented workers in the country, per federal data.

The big picture: Union support hit near-record levels last year, with high-profile organizing at Amazon and Starbucks grabbing headlines. Yet at the same time, union membership nationwide hit an all-time low last year, Axios' Emily Peck and Nathan Bomey write.

Zoom in: The share of Washington workers represented by a union declined by about 1 percentage point from 2021 to 2022, according to data released last week by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That's a steeper drop than the 0.2% decline seen nationwide.

Yes, but: Washington's percentage of workers with union representation — 19.1% — still ranks as the nation's third highest, behind only New York and Hawaii, per the BLS data.

What they're saying: David Groves, spokesperson for the Washington State Labor Council, told Axios that the BLS statistics can fluctuate quite a bit year to year, in part because the agency relies on self-reported surveys and a small sample size to create its estimates.

Even so, the data still showed that union membership in Washington state was higher in 2022 than it was in 2020, by about 58,000 members, he noted.

"Given the increased organizing activity our affiliated unions are reporting to us, and the NLRB report of a significant jump in petitions for union elections in 2022, we are confident that Washington will continue to grow its union membership," Groves wrote in an email.

What we're watching: Whether the recent unionization push does, in fact, inch these numbers upward in 2023.