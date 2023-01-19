Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

The percentage of American workers who are members of a union fell to a new low in 2022 despite the total number of unionized workers increasing.

Driving the news: 10.1% of workers were unionized in 2022, down from 10.3% in 2021 and a high of 20.1% in 1983, the first year the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported comparable figures.

Why it matters: Unions play a powerful role in the workforce, with advocates saying they advance worker rights while critics say they stymie progress.

By the numbers: The workforce added 273,000 unionized jobs in 2022, up 1.9% from 2021.

But the number of total jobs increased by 5.3 million, a 3.9% jump, outpacing the growth in union roles.

The big picture: Several high-profile unionization efforts have fetched headlines in recent months, including the ongoing campaign to organize Starbucks locations and Amazon warehouses.

71% of Americans approved of labor unions in 2022, the highest mark recorded by Gallup since 1965.

But companies like Starbucks and Amazon have resisted unionization efforts, arguing that they'd be better off without them.

Zoom in: The rate of union membership among public-sector workers is five times greater than the rate of private-sector employees — 33.1% to 6%, according to the BLS.

Median weekly compensation for union members was $1,216 in 2022, compared with $1,029 for nonunion workers.

The bottom line: Unions have momentum in the public square, but that hasn't yet translated into a greater share of the workforce.