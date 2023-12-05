Data: USDA Economic Research Service; Chart: Axios Visuals The number of Americans who couldn't reliably afford to eat is rising, both in Washington state and around the country, according to new government data. Why it matters: The economy might've looked great in 2022 by some metrics, like the low unemployment rate, but not this one.

With rising food costs and the disappearance of pandemic-era benefits that lowered food insecurity in 2021, food insecurity appears to be rebounding.

Zoom in: Across Washington, an average of 8.3% of households were living with food insecurity between 2020 and 2022, compared to 7.9% from 2019 to 2021.

Before the pandemic, Seattle-based Food Lifeline was serving up to 700,000 people in the region annually, spokesperson Mark Coleman said.

But that number swelled during the pandemic to 1.1 million and has since grown to a staggering 1.6 million, Coleman said.

"Rising food costs since the pandemic is currently one of the biggest drivers of food insecurity in Western Washington," Coleman said.

Zoom out: Nationally, the share of households that couldn't reliably afford food rose from 10.2% in 2021 to 12.8% in 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's economic research service.

Among households with children, 17.3% are food-insecure, up nearly 5 percentage points from the previous year. The last time that number was higher was in 2014.

What they're saying: "If you don't pay the rent or your mortgage, you don't have a place to live. If you don't put gas in the car, you can't get to work," said Lisa Davis, a senior vice president at Share Our Strength, an anti-poverty nonprofit. "Food is the place that folks turn when they have to tighten the belt even more."

What to watch: Some members of Congress are looking to make further cuts to food benefits; that happened last time lawmakers and the president brokered a deal to keep the government running.