Student loan payments resume for about 800K Washingtonians

Data: https://studentaid.gov/data-center/student/portfolio; Chart: Deena Zaidi/Axios Visuals

In a few days, many Seattleites will be required to make student loan payments for the first time since 2020.

Driving the news: Federal student loan payments become due again in October, affecting about 800,000 Washington residents with student debt.

Why it matters: The three-year pause on student loan payments gave borrowers a reprieve during the pandemic. But they now must factor those payments into their monthly budget — and some may struggle to do so.

State of play: About 804,000 people in Washington owed federal student loan debt as of June 30, according to the U.S. Department of Education. The average owed was about $36,000.

In July, President Biden announced that some borrowers who have been paying for decades — including about 16,000 in Washington — would have their debt forgiven.

But that still leaves an estimated 788,000 Washington residents who will have to make payments again starting next week.

Of note: Biden's earlier student loan forgiveness plan, which would have relieved up to $20,000 in federal debt per borrower, was struck down by the Supreme Court in June.

Zoom in: People in their mid-20s to mid-30s make up the largest share of Washington residents with federal student loan debt, comprising more than one-third of borrowers, according to Education Department data.

As of June 30, about 280,000 Washington residents ages 25 to 34 had outstanding loans, owing a total of $9 billion.

Yes, but: Slightly older Washingtonians owed more money.

About 270,000 Washington borrowers between 35 and 49 had a total of $12 billion in federal student loan debt.

Be smart: Late payments won't be reported to credit bureaus or negatively affect your credit score through Sept. 30, 2024.

But Washington's Office of the Student Loan Advocate still recommends people make payments if they can, as interest will be accruing.

Use this Axios explainer to figure out your student loan status before payments resume.

Borrowers can also calculate their repayment with Federal Student Aid's loan simulator.

Plus: Borrowers can sign up for a new income-driven repayment plan, the SAVE plan, which the White House estimates will save the typical borrower about $1,000 per year.