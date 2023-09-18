1 hour ago - Things to Do

When to expect peak fall colors in Seattle

Christine Clarridge
Data: SmokyMountains.com; Map: Simran Parwani/Axios

Fall is just around the corner and that means Western Washington's peak foliage viewing days are here.

Driving the news: Using historical weather reports, tree species info and user data, travel brand SmokyMountains.com put together 2023 foliage prediction maps for the U.S.

  • In King County, fall colors are expected to peak on Oct. 2. That's sooner than in the surrounding counties, which are expected to see peak color on Oct. 9.
  • All of Washington state will likely be past the height of the season by the end of October.

Why it matters: Our window to the brightest hues might be trickier to predict this year because climate change has an influence on when leaves change color and how colorful they get, writes Axios' Carly Mallenbaum.

Be smart: The green color in leaves comes from chlorophyll, the pigment that helps plants turn sunlight into energy via photosynthesis.

  • As nights get longer and there's less sunlight in the fall, leaves stop making chlorophyll.

Lively foliage displays can be found at many Seattle parks, including Discovery Park, the Washington Park Arboretum, and Kubota Garden.

