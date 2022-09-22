Where (and when) to enjoy fall foliage in Washington state

Sure, Washington is the Evergreen State. But one of my favorite months in Seattle is October, when the leaves of our (non-evergreen) trees turn rich shades of red, orange and ochre.

What's happening: Early October provides the best opportunities for enjoying fall foliage in the Seattle area, according to a much-viewed fall leaf map from David Angotti.

The week of Oct. 3 is when deciduous trees in King and Snohomish counties will hit their autumnal color peak, the map predicts.

Then, the week of Oct. 10 is when leaves in other counties in central and western Washington will be their most vibrant, per the map.

Trees in Eastern Washington are projected to reach their color peak a little later in the month.

The bottom line: If we're lucky, we'll be able to enjoy a few weeks of spectacular fall foliage — before Seattle's inevitable onslaught of rain and wind knocks it to the ground.