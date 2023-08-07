1 hour ago - News

Potential heat wave approaches Seattle

Christine Clarridge
Illustration of the Seattle space needle, but the base is a thermometer.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

That scorching summer heat we've been lucky enough to avoid so far appears to be on its way to Seattle and most of Western Washington.

Driving the news: While much of the week could bring rain and cooler than average temperatures, forecast models are showing a strong upper-level ridge of high pressure developing that could bring above-normal temperatures to the Seattle area starting around Aug. 13, Michael Fagin with Washington Online Weather told Axios.

  • National Weather Service warning coordination meteorologist Reid Wolcott said the heat event, if it happens, is expected to last through Aug. 16.
  • It's not going to be as extreme as the June 2021 heat wave that brought a 108-degree day to Seattle, an all-time high, but several days with highs near 90 degrees cannot be ruled out, according to the National Weather Service.

Yes, but: Temperatures are expected to be cooler than average early this week with a good possibility of rain between Tuesday and Thursday, Wolcott said.

  • Fire risk to the region from the developing ridge will depend in some measure on how much, where and when we get rain, he added.
Image courtesy of NOAA's Climate Prediction Center
