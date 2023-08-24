While the number of passport requests is down to about 430,000 a week from a record high of 560,000, it's still taking 10 to 13 weeks or so for documents to arrive in travelers' hands, according to the State Department.

Why it matters: Applying for a passport now, especially if you don't need it, is a good idea to save headaches later, Better Business Bureau of Washington spokesperson Logan Hickle told Axios.

Swindlers take advantage of high-demand situations and use people's desperation to lure them into scams, he said.

What's happening: Passport application and renewal requests caused by a huge surge in post-COVID travel and staff shortages remain overwhelming, per the State Department.

Overall this year, the weekly volume of applications is 30% to 40% higher than last year when 22 million passports were issued, the department said.

What to do: You can apply the traditional ways: at an acceptance facility, by mail, or — by appointment — at the Seattle Passport Agency on 5th Avenue.

Pay an additional $60 fee for faster service, which should slice three to four weeks off the processing time.

Use a third-party service to expedite the process.

Special passport acceptance fairs at post offices, libraries, and local government offices are being held over the next couple months in some states. (Not Washington, sadly).

Be smart: There are plenty of "bad actors and fake passport websites," Hickle said.