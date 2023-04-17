How to cope with passport processing delays

If you're planning to travel internationally this year and need to renew your passport, you'd better get on it — and perhaps be prepared to shell out some cash.

Driving the news: The U.S. State Department is now taking 10 to 13 weeks to process passport applications.

That doesn't include the time it takes to mail your documents and get them back, which can add another four weeks.

What's happening: As recently as February, passport processing times were six to nine weeks (plus mailing time).

But the State Department is seeing "unprecedented demand" for passports this year, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last month, as reported by NPR.

Although the State Department issued a record 22 million passports in 2022, Blinken said the weekly volume of applications so far this year is 30% to 40% higher than last year.

What to do: If your travel is in June or July, you can potentially still get a passport in time, but you'll probably have to pay a $60 fee to expedite it and use a third-party service, Michelle Glass, vice president of travel services with AAA Washington, told KOMO News last week.

If your travel is in August or later, you can likely still apply the traditional way — but you should get your application in this week, Glass said.

You may still want to pay for faster shipping and to expedite the application, which cuts processing time to seven to nine weeks.

Be smart: If you applied in person or by mail you can use this online tool to track the status of your passport application.