Data: Yelp, Axios research; Note: Includes stores categorized as "ice cream" on Yelp that have reviews. Chart: Kavya Beheraj and Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Dairy Queen is the most common ice cream chain across the Seattle metro area, with Baskin-Robbins and Menchies (which serves frozen yogurt) as runners-up.

That's according to a new Axios analysis of Yelp data.

The big picture: Dairy Queen is king of the country — it's the most dominant chain in nearly 75% of U.S. counties, suggesting people really like their Blizzards.

Yes, but: Within the Seattle city limits, there's not a single DQ to be found. You're more likely to stumble on local chain Molly Moon's Homemade Ice Cream, which has six Seattle locations (plus three elsewhere in King County).

Reality check: Just because one particular chain is the most dominant in a given area doesn't necessarily make it the best.

And local institutions that only have one or a handful of shops won't crack this kind of ranking.

(Fainting Goat, which has two Seattle locations serving gelato, isn't captured, for instance.)

