Data: Yelp, Axios research; Note: Includes stores categorized as "ice cream" on Yelp that have reviews. Counties with ties were awarded to the more nationally-popular chain; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Dairy Queen is the most dominant ice cream chain in 74% of U.S. counties, according to an Axios analysis of Yelp data — but strong regional preferences can make other chains win out.

The big picture: It’s a good weekend to get some ice cream. The price of ice cream is dropping with inflation, and many businesses (including Dairy Queen) will offer discounts for National Ice Cream Day on Sunday.