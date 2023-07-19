U.S. House takes pro-Israel vote following Jayapal comments

Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) speaks at a press conference in May. Photo: Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The U.S. House voted Tuesday on a Republican-led resolution affirming the nation's support for Israel, a direct response to comments made by U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Seattle).

Catch up quick: Jayapal, who represents Washington's 7th Congressional District, told a group of anti-Israel protesters on Saturday that she is "fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist state."

The remarks spurred condemnation from both Republicans and Democrats, Axios' Andrew Solender reported.

Jayapal walked back the comments on Sunday in a statement, saying: "Words do matter and so it is important that I clarify my statement. I do not believe the idea of Israel as a nation is racist."

Latest: The resolution approved Tuesday says "the State of Israel is not a racist or apartheid state“ and that "Congress rejects all forms of antisemitism and xenophobia."

It also declares that "the United States will always be a staunch partner and supporter of Israel."

Jayapal voted in support of the resolution.

What they're saying: Jayapal told The Seattle Times that she and other politicians of color have been unfairly singled out for criticizing Israel's treatment of Palestinians.

