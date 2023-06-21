A BLM mural in Seattle created by Vivid Matter Collective remains in place. Photo: Kyle Kotajarvi. Courtesy of the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture

While some Black Lives Matter murals painted after the 2020 murder of George Floyd are getting paved over or worn away by traffic, Seattle has taken steps to restore its mural and make it permanent.

The big picture: The bright, block-spanning declarations became commonplace on streets quieted by the pandemic — but the return of rush hours and declining support for the Black Lives Matter movement have in many cases made them difficult to maintain, Axios' Keldy Ortiz writes.

What's happening: The Black Lives Matter murals painted three years ago in New York, Charlotte and Atlanta are fading away, while Indianapolis and Austin removed their murals to make way for road work.

Zoom in: Seattle, by contrast, has taken steps to preserve its mural, which was painted on Pine Street in 2020 in the heart of what was the Capitol Hill Organized Protest.

The city worked with some of the original artists to restore the mural last year, and has helped protect the artwork by rerouting parking onto the parking lanes around it.

Separately, Seattle established a permanent installation on the sidewalk in front of City Hall two years ago that reads, "Black Lives Matter" and "enough is enough."