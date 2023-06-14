Data: Pew Research Center; Chart: Axios Visuals

Americans' support for the Black Lives Matter movement has fallen to its lowest point since the murder of George Floyd three years ago, according to a new survey of U.S. adults.

Why it matters: A slim majority of Americans (51%) still back BLM, but the movement aimed at tackling systemic racism has seen a sharp drop in support amid a conservative backlash — and reports of infighting and financial mismanagement of fledging BLM groups.

Zoom in: The support for BLM found in the survey by the Pew Research Center is a massive decrease from June 2020 — during the height of the protests over Floyd's death.

At that time, two-thirds of Americans said they supported the movement.

Meanwhile, opposition to BLM has grown. About 46% of Americans surveyed said they oppose it; just 31% said so three years ago.

Flashback: Video footage of Floyd's death at the hands of a Minneapolis officer was shared on social media and sparked millions of people to protest in cities across the nation during the peak of the pandemic.

The demonstrations created momentum for a range of changes aimed at correcting racist policies.

More than 160 Confederate statues were removed across the nation, schools' names were changed, some brand names changed logos, and there were calls for sweeping police reforms.

Zoom in: Some of the changes — including increased recognition of LGBTQ rights — led to a conservative backlash that permeates the nation's politics today.

Now, deep divisions along political party, race and generational lines have shaped views of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Pew survey found that 84% of Democrats and Democratic leaners support the movement, while 82% of Republicans and GOP leaners oppose it.

About 81% of Black adults say they support the movement, compared with 63% of Asian American adults, 61% of Latino adults and 42% of white adults.

About 64% of adults ages 18 to 29 support the movement, compared with 41% of those 65 and older.

Between the lines: After former President Trump's election loss in 2020, conservative activists launched a coordinated campaign against "critical race theory" by falsely claiming the graduate-school-level concept was widely taught in grade schools.

That led to school board recalls, book bans and new state laws limiting the discussion of racism and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Rising crime also shifted attention away from police ref0rm, as Republicans accused Democrats of supporting those who chanted "defund the police" during Floyd demonstrations.

The intrigue: A coalition of Black Lives Matter chapters last year sued the BLM Global Network Foundation over allegations of defrauding the local activist groups.

BLM leaders came under criticism last year for buying a $6 million home in Southern California with donated funds.

What they're saying: "The idea that we have 400 years of oppression and all of a sudden we're going to steamroll ourselves into utopia... it's just not a reality," Rashad Robinson, president of the advocacy group Color Of Change, told Axios.

Robinson said opponents of racial justice are well-funded and will try to protect the status quo.

"They just needed to fight to keep things the same. We had to fight to change."

Methodology: The Pew Research Center survey of 5,073 U.S. adults was conducted April 10-16, 2023, using the Center's American Trends Panel.