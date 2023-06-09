Inflation, ongoing economic struggles, and post-pandemic reductions in federal assistance are contributing to the struggles of local food banks and pantries.

Why it matters: The cuts are forcing food banks and pantries to spend cash on food at unsustainable rates, according to Mark Coleman, senior marketing and media officer for Seattle-based Food Lifeline.

Catch up quick: Emergency allotments added to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in March 2020 put extra food money in the pockets of people getting aid. Additionally, hundreds of millions in extra federal assistance was added to The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) during the pandemic.

Those extra dollars are now gone. Coleman told Axios the reductions dramatically increased the need for most of Food Lifeline's guests as they are typically in a paycheck-to-paycheck situation. "It's another dagger that leaves them with fewer funds," he said.

Be smart: In Seattle, the mayor's office is in the early stages of developing the 2024 proposed budget, according to spokesperson Jamie Housen, and potential changes to food program budgets have not been determined.

"Mayor Harrell is committed to addressing food insecurity and improving access to healthy foods for all residents by creating an equitable, sustainable local food system," Housen told Axios.

The city currently spends approximately $34 million annually on food programs, including a fresh fruits and vegetables subsidy, community meal programs, meal delivery for older adults, and summer meals.

By the numbers: Operating out of a 200,000-square-foot warehouse, Food Lifeline is a supplier to 350 smaller food banks — also known as pantries — at 400 locations, including Rainier Valley Food Bank and White Center Food Bank, Coleman said.

Before the pandemic, Food Lifeline, which is part of Feeding America, a nationwide hunger-relief charity, was serving 600,000-700,000 people in the region annually.

That number swelled during the pandemic to 1.1 million and has stayed there despite earlier expectations that it would go back down after the pandemic, Coleman said.

Standard inventory is about 4 million pounds of food, he explained, but has been down by as much as 75% — to 1 million pounds — within the last six months. The warehouse currently stocks 2.5 million pounds.

In 2022, the organization distributed more than 66 million pounds of food, providing over 213,000 meals per day.

What they're saying: "Now we're scared," Coleman said. "This is only sustainable when we're working within our model," which is 95% dependent on overstock food donations.

What next: Coleman said that even small monthly donations of $5 to $10 make a big difference as does awareness and advocacy. However, he added that volunteer work may be what's needed most.