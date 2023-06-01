Food pantries struggle as pandemic relief ebbs

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Post-pandemic reductions in federal commodities are contributing to local food pantry struggles.

Why it matters: It's forcing pantry organizers to make difficult choices at a time when access to food assistance through other programs is getting tougher.

Catch up quick: The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) helps supplement the diets of low-income people at no cost using USDA commodities that are distributed by food agencies across the U.S.

The program received hundreds of millions in extra federal assistance dollars during the pandemic.

The big picture: Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger-relief organization, distributed 5.2 billion meals in the 2022 fiscal year, a spokesperson tells Axios.

That's down just over 21% from the previous year's 6.6 billion meals, mostly due to a drop in availability of federal commodities.

But it is ahead of its pre-pandemic distribution levels of 4.2 billion meals in the 2019 fiscal year.

Yes, but: Iowa's food needs are growing due to inflation, the increasingly strict qualification requirements for government assistance and the scaling back of extra pandemic-era programs, Anne Bacon, CEO of DSM-based nonprofit IMPACT, tells Axios.

What's happening: The Food Bank of Iowa, which is part of the Feeding America network, is purchasing more food than ever before for its charities, a spokesperson tells Axios.

About 30% of its 2023 inventory so far has been purchased, 15% came from TEFAP and the rest was donated.

State of play: The availability of free or low-cost items like eggs through the food bank has been inconsistent in recent months, Althea Holcomb, director of West Des Moines Human Services (WDMHS), tells Axios.

Plus, the amount of food rescued from restaurants and stores has taken a hit as the economy tightens, so WDMHS’s pantry is now more frequently purchasing things like milk and produce from retailers.

Meanwhile, IMPACT recently applied for a $25,000 private grant to help cover extra costs that its Boone pantry faces because of fewer TEFAP commodities, Bacon says.