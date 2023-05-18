Seattle Storm are suddenly without star power
The superteam era has officially hit the WNBA, which kicks off its 27th season Friday with four games.
- A crazy offseason full of former MVPs and All-Stars joining forces sets the table for what could be an epic summer of basketball.
Why it matters: The Seattle Storm enter this new landscape without a rudder after Sue Bird retired at the end of last season.
- Bird's retirement felt like more than just a star hanging it up — it felt like the end of an era. One of the WNBA's greatest players of all time, Bird played all 19 of her seasons in Seattle and won four championships.
- That's pretty significant considering the league is entering its 27th season.
What's next: The Storm also lost Breanna Stewart, arguably the best player in the league, in free agency. That would be a devastating offseason for any fan base, but especially for one accustomed to the postseason.
What we're watching: Former No. 1 overall pick and four-time All-Star Jewell Loyd has been the third star for most of her career. It would be rare for a player to make a leap to superstar in her ninth year, but Loyd might have a shot in the absence of Bird and Stewart.
The bottom line: This is a roster full of solid role players that might not have a linchpin. Strange times in Seattle.
Take a look at every WNBA team's chances at a 2023 title, ranked by their odds.
More Seattle stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.