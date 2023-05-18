Seattle Storm are suddenly without star power

The superteam era has officially hit the WNBA, which kicks off its 27th season Friday with four games.

A crazy offseason full of former MVPs and All-Stars joining forces sets the table for what could be an epic summer of basketball.

Why it matters: The Seattle Storm enter this new landscape without a rudder after Sue Bird retired at the end of last season.

Bird's retirement felt like more than just a star hanging it up — it felt like the end of an era. One of the WNBA's greatest players of all time, Bird played all 19 of her seasons in Seattle and won four championships.

That's pretty significant considering the league is entering its 27th season.

What's next: The Storm also lost Breanna Stewart, arguably the best player in the league, in free agency. That would be a devastating offseason for any fan base, but especially for one accustomed to the postseason.

What we're watching: Former No. 1 overall pick and four-time All-Star Jewell Loyd has been the third star for most of her career. It would be rare for a player to make a leap to superstar in her ninth year, but Loyd might have a shot in the absence of Bird and Stewart.

The bottom line: This is a roster full of solid role players that might not have a linchpin. Strange times in Seattle.

Take a look at every WNBA team's chances at a 2023 title, ranked by their odds.