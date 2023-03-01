Data: GasBuddy; Note: Price as of the 1st of each month; Chart: Axios Visuals

Gas prices in the Seattle metro area were far above the national average last month, with local drivers spending an average of $4.26 per gallon as of early February, per GasBuddy data.

What's happening: Those prices are up 2% year over year, and up 3% from January — but they're a big drop from the peaks seen last June and October, when gas topped $5 a gallon in and around Seattle.

Zoom out: Nationally, gas cost about $3.40/gallon in February — down 6% year over year, but up 2% from January.

Why it matters: More than three-quarters of American commuters drive to and from work, meaning they're particularly sensitive to the ebbs and flows of prices at the pump — especially as other basic goods also become more expensive.

Gas prices are also a political football, rightfully so or not.

When they're high, many Americans tend to blame whoever's sitting in the Oval Office — even though, as Axios' Andrew Freedman has reported, they lack significant control over the cost of commodities priced on global markets, oil included.

Driving the news: Oil prices spiked last year amid uncertainty over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the economic sanctions against Russia — a major oil producer — that followed.

While the fighting drags on, oil markets have largely stabilized, as CNN reports.

Zoom in: The Seattle area's gas prices last month trailed those in the San Francisco metro, where gas costs an average of 4.76 per gallon in early February.