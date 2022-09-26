OpenTable reservations have yet to rebound in Seattle

Data: OpenTable; Chart: Axios Visuals

Restaurant bookings in Seattle were down 28% at the start of this month compared to pre-pandemic, according to new data from OpenTable.

The big picture: Seattle's restaurant industry appears to be recovering from COVID shutdowns and slowdowns at a more sluggish pace than other parts of the country.

Zoom out: Unlike the city, bookings in Washington state broadly and nationwide have bounced back to pre-pandemic levels and then some.

Bookings were up 9% statewide and 19% nationally compared to the same period in 2019.

Between the lines: Downtown Seattle restaurants have been hit particularly hard as fewer people travel for business, to the office and to attend conventions, said Anthony Anton, Washington Hospitality Association president and CEO.

"If we're going to fully recoup and see numbers that match 2019, we need to get those convention centers filled," Anton told Axios.

Labor shortages have also led many restaurants to reduce their hours, Anton said, noting that OpenTable's figures are just one metric for gauging the industry's health.

The latest: Seattle has embraced remote work more than almost any other city in the country, per new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.