Seattle restaurants recovering slower than rest of US

Data: OpenTable. Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Restaurant bookings in Seattle have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels — and the hoped-for bounce back appears to be much slower than much of the rest of the country.

Why it matters: The health of the restaurant industry is one way to gauge how our habits have shifted since the start of the pandemic, as well as how our economy is recovering.

By the numbers: Restaurant bookings in Seattle remained 44.4% lower at the start of June compared to the same period in 2019, according to data from OpenTable, the online booking platform.

That's a far greater decrease than seen across the rest of the country, where bookings fell 11.6%.

Restaurant bookings statewide were down almost 24% from pre-pandemic levels.

What they're saying: Washington Hospitality Association president and CEO Anthony Anton said he doesn't think people are staying away from restaurants because of COVID concerns, noting that leisure travel has returned to pre-pandemic levels.