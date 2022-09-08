More people are dining out now than before the pandemic

Data: OpenTable; Chart: Axios Visuals

Dining out is back to pre-pandemic levels and then some, according to new data from OpenTable.

Why it matters: While the fight rages on over going back to the office, other areas of our lives have returned to something like normal.

What's happening: The number of people dining in restaurants in the U.S., who reserved on OpenTable in August and September, was higher than in the same months in 2019.