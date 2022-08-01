55 mins ago - Food and Drink

Brew Stop: Wheelie Pop Brewing offers friendly atmosphere, good brews

Lewis Kamb
Two beers sitting on a barrel between two canopies in an outdoor area, with a building that says "Wheelie Pop" in the background.
Wheelie Pop Brewing has a cool logo. Photo: Lewis Kamb/Axios.

Our ongoing mission to visit all craft breweries in the city takes us this week to Wheelie Pop Brewing.

Why it matters: Beer is good!

The spot: 1110 NW 50th St., in Ballard’s brewery district

The vibe: Cozy taproom in an updated industrial warehouse space with roll-up garage doors to indoor seating, and covered patio seating out front.

  • The small, friendly pour staff typically includes one of the co-owners.

The beers: A dozen-plus brews on tap, with ciders and non-alcoholic options.

  • Beers range from the Grandstand Summer Ale (5.3% ABV) on the lighter side, to the dark and brooding Toplivo Russian Imperial Stout (9.1% ABV).
  • Bonus: Wheelie Pop brews favor local grains grown in the PNW!

My wife and I dropped in for a few pints last Wednesday evening during our brutal stretch of heat, finding some respite from the sun on Wheelie Pop’s shaded patio.

  • We both sampled the Cashmere Express Hoppy Lager, then changed things up for the next pint. I tried the Knickerbrook English-style Ale; she went with the Grandstand Summer Ale.

The verdict: All three brews are delicious — some of my favorite so far this summer! Wheelie Pop super impressed me; I'll be back.

The food: No kitchen on site, but patrons can order from the menu at Trailbend Taproom next door via QR code from their seats.

The hype: Co-owner Jeremy, who pulled the beers for me, explained he and his business partner, Mark, used to race motorcycles. Their kids called wheelies "Wheel pops" — hence the name.

  • The logo rules — and I want it on a ball cap!

Pro tips: One of the latest additions to Ballard's brewery scene, Wheelie Pop can offer a break from the typical crowds at nearby Stoup or Reuben's.

  • It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.
  • Kids and dogs are welcome!
