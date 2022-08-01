Brew Stop: Wheelie Pop Brewing offers friendly atmosphere, good brews
Our ongoing mission to visit all craft breweries in the city takes us this week to Wheelie Pop Brewing.
Why it matters: Beer is good!
The spot: 1110 NW 50th St., in Ballard’s brewery district
The vibe: Cozy taproom in an updated industrial warehouse space with roll-up garage doors to indoor seating, and covered patio seating out front.
- The small, friendly pour staff typically includes one of the co-owners.
The beers: A dozen-plus brews on tap, with ciders and non-alcoholic options.
- Beers range from the Grandstand Summer Ale (5.3% ABV) on the lighter side, to the dark and brooding Toplivo Russian Imperial Stout (9.1% ABV).
- Bonus: Wheelie Pop brews favor local grains grown in the PNW!
My wife and I dropped in for a few pints last Wednesday evening during our brutal stretch of heat, finding some respite from the sun on Wheelie Pop’s shaded patio.
- We both sampled the Cashmere Express Hoppy Lager, then changed things up for the next pint. I tried the Knickerbrook English-style Ale; she went with the Grandstand Summer Ale.
The verdict: All three brews are delicious — some of my favorite so far this summer! Wheelie Pop super impressed me; I'll be back.
The food: No kitchen on site, but patrons can order from the menu at Trailbend Taproom next door via QR code from their seats.
The hype: Co-owner Jeremy, who pulled the beers for me, explained he and his business partner, Mark, used to race motorcycles. Their kids called wheelies "Wheel pops" — hence the name.
- The logo rules — and I want it on a ball cap!
Pro tips: One of the latest additions to Ballard's brewery scene, Wheelie Pop can offer a break from the typical crowds at nearby Stoup or Reuben's.
- It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.
- Kids and dogs are welcome!
