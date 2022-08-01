Wheelie Pop Brewing has a cool logo. Photo: Lewis Kamb/Axios.

Our ongoing mission to visit all craft breweries in the city takes us this week to Wheelie Pop Brewing.

Why it matters: Beer is good!

The spot: 1110 NW 50th St., in Ballard’s brewery district

The vibe: Cozy taproom in an updated industrial warehouse space with roll-up garage doors to indoor seating, and covered patio seating out front.

The small, friendly pour staff typically includes one of the co-owners.

The beers: A dozen-plus brews on tap, with ciders and non-alcoholic options.

Beers range from the Grandstand Summer Ale (5.3% ABV) on the lighter side, to the dark and brooding Toplivo Russian Imperial Stout (9.1% ABV).

Bonus: Wheelie Pop brews favor local grains grown in the PNW!

My wife and I dropped in for a few pints last Wednesday evening during our brutal stretch of heat, finding some respite from the sun on Wheelie Pop’s shaded patio.

We both sampled the Cashmere Express Hoppy Lager, then changed things up for the next pint. I tried the Knickerbrook English-style Ale; she went with the Grandstand Summer Ale.

The verdict: All three brews are delicious — some of my favorite so far this summer! Wheelie Pop super impressed me; I'll be back.

The food: No kitchen on site, but patrons can order from the menu at Trailbend Taproom next door via QR code from their seats.

The hype: Co-owner Jeremy, who pulled the beers for me, explained he and his business partner, Mark, used to race motorcycles. Their kids called wheelies "Wheel pops" — hence the name.

The logo rules — and I want it on a ball cap!

Pro tips: One of the latest additions to Ballard's brewery scene, Wheelie Pop can offer a break from the typical crowds at nearby Stoup or Reuben's.