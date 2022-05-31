Brew Stop: Flying Lion Brewing boasts cozy and kid-friendly digs

Axios Seattle is on a mission to visit every craft brewery in the Emerald City in the coming months.

This week's stop: Flying Lion Brewing.

Why it matters: Beer is good!

The spot: 5041 Rainier Ave S #106, in the heart of south Seattle's Columbia City neighborhood.

The vibe: Cozy taproom with a curved bar, cool industrial interior and a homey, neighborhood feel.

And there's a small, heated patio out front!

The beers: More than a dozen options on tap, plus ciders and seasonals.

I met a friend for a few pints on a recent Friday afternoon. I sipped the Hitt's Hill Pilsner, a light and tasty traditional German single malt, while he enjoyed the bold, dark and crisp Sunday Golden Lager. I'd recommend both as a lighter and heavier option.

Want something heavier? Try the Sunday Morning Breakfast Stout (8.9% ABV) or Velvet Uppercut Belgian Strong (9% ABV).

The food: No kitchen on site but patrons can bring in take-out and make their own picnic, with lots of restaurants within walking distance.

The hype: This family-owned and operated microbrewery is every bit a labor of love, with bicycle-powered brewing on site (see it in action here).

Pro tips: An early Friday afternoon meetup gives you the run of the place before late-afternoon crowds flow in.

Don't leave empty-handed: There's a well-stocked fridge with a variety of to-go cans and lots of Flying Lion swag.

Kids and dogs are welcome!