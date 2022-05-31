14 hours ago - Things to Do

Brew Stop: Flying Lion Brewing boasts cozy and kid-friendly digs

Lewis Kamb
Two full pints of the Sunday Golden Lager and Hitt's Hill Pilsner at Flying Lion Brewing in Columbia City.
The Hurdy Gurdy Baltic Porter and Hitt's Hill Pilsner at Flying Lion Brewing. Photo: Lewis Kamb/Axios

Axios Seattle is on a mission to visit every craft brewery in the Emerald City in the coming months.

This week's stop: Flying Lion Brewing.

Why it matters: Beer is good!

The spot: 5041 Rainier Ave S #106, in the heart of south Seattle's Columbia City neighborhood.

The vibe: Cozy taproom with a curved bar, cool industrial interior and a homey, neighborhood feel.

  • And there's a small, heated patio out front!

The beers: More than a dozen options on tap, plus ciders and seasonals.

  • Lewis here: I met a friend for a few pints on a recent Friday afternoon. I sipped the Hitt's Hill Pilsner, a light and tasty traditional German single malt, while he enjoyed the bold, dark and crisp Sunday Golden Lager.
  • I'd recommend both as a lighter and heavier option.
  • Want something heavier? Try the Sunday Morning Breakfast Stout (8.9% ABV) or Velvet Uppercut Belgian Strong (9% ABV).

The food: No kitchen on site but patrons can bring in take-out and make their own picnic, with lots of restaurants within walking distance.

The hype: This family-owned and operated microbrewery is every bit a labor of love, with bicycle-powered brewing on site (see it in action here).

Pro tips: An early Friday afternoon meetup gives you the run of the place before late-afternoon crowds flow in.

  • Don't leave empty-handed: There's a well-stocked fridge with a variety of to-go cans and lots of Flying Lion swag.
  • Kids and dogs are welcome!
Entrance and front patio of Flying Lion Brewing.
The patio is heated. Photo: Lewis Kamb/Axios
