Brew Stop: Flying Lion Brewing boasts cozy and kid-friendly digs
Axios Seattle is on a mission to visit every craft brewery in the Emerald City in the coming months.
This week's stop: Flying Lion Brewing.
Why it matters: Beer is good!
The spot: 5041 Rainier Ave S #106, in the heart of south Seattle's Columbia City neighborhood.
The vibe: Cozy taproom with a curved bar, cool industrial interior and a homey, neighborhood feel.
- And there's a small, heated patio out front!
The beers: More than a dozen options on tap, plus ciders and seasonals.
- Lewis here: I met a friend for a few pints on a recent Friday afternoon. I sipped the Hitt's Hill Pilsner, a light and tasty traditional German single malt, while he enjoyed the bold, dark and crisp Sunday Golden Lager.
- I'd recommend both as a lighter and heavier option.
- Want something heavier? Try the Sunday Morning Breakfast Stout (8.9% ABV) or Velvet Uppercut Belgian Strong (9% ABV).
The food: No kitchen on site but patrons can bring in take-out and make their own picnic, with lots of restaurants within walking distance.
The hype: This family-owned and operated microbrewery is every bit a labor of love, with bicycle-powered brewing on site (see it in action here).
Pro tips: An early Friday afternoon meetup gives you the run of the place before late-afternoon crowds flow in.
- Don't leave empty-handed: There's a well-stocked fridge with a variety of to-go cans and lots of Flying Lion swag.
- Kids and dogs are welcome!
