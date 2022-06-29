We're working hard toward our goal of visiting every craft brewery in town.

In our continuing quest, we visited one of the new standards of Seattle's beer scene.

This week's stop: Reuben's Brews

Why it matters: Beer is good.

The spot: 5010 14th Ave. NW, the taproom in Ballard's brewery district.

The vibe: Picnic tables across an expansive fenced patio, with some covered-yet-open-air taproom seating (thanks to roll-up garage doors) for those all-too-often not-so-sunny days.

The beers: Something for everyone, with as many as two-dozen options on tap or available at any one time, including Reuben's venerable core line-up, seasonals, ciders and hard seltzers.

For non-drinkers and kids, there's root beer (and other soft drink options).

Lewis here. I met a friend on a recent weekday afternoon and sampled the Svêltê Pivo, a light and crisp Czech-style lager on tap for summer. At 4.6% ABV, it's perfect for sunny days.

The food: Rotating food trucks offer a variety of tasty options. Check the schedule online. (You can't go wrong with QT Tacos on Tuesdays).

The hype: A packed lineup of events crowds the calendar (including Wednesday trivia and weekly Ballard FC watch parties).

There are cans and growlers to be had on any given day of specials, seasonals and limited run brews (Now available: Reuben's 10th anniversary and crush series).

Check the website for the latest pours.

Pro tip: Avoid crowds by planning an early afternoon meet-up mid-week. The place gets hopping — and the lines long — after 4pm.

Be prepared to jockey for parking in Ballard's brewery district.