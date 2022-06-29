Brew stop: Reuben's is a standard-bearer in Seattle's craft beer scene
- In our continuing quest, we visited one of the new standards of Seattle's beer scene.
This week's stop: Reuben's Brews
The spot: 5010 14th Ave. NW, the taproom in Ballard's brewery district.
The vibe: Picnic tables across an expansive fenced patio, with some covered-yet-open-air taproom seating (thanks to roll-up garage doors) for those all-too-often not-so-sunny days.
The beers: Something for everyone, with as many as two-dozen options on tap or available at any one time, including Reuben's venerable core line-up, seasonals, ciders and hard seltzers.
- For non-drinkers and kids, there's root beer (and other soft drink options).
- Lewis here. I met a friend on a recent weekday afternoon and sampled the Svêltê Pivo, a light and crisp Czech-style lager on tap for summer. At 4.6% ABV, it's perfect for sunny days.
The food: Rotating food trucks offer a variety of tasty options. Check the schedule online. (You can't go wrong with QT Tacos on Tuesdays).
The hype: A packed lineup of events crowds the calendar (including Wednesday trivia and weekly Ballard FC watch parties).
- There are cans and growlers to be had on any given day of specials, seasonals and limited run brews (Now available: Reuben's 10th anniversary and crush series).
- Check the website for the latest pours.
Pro tip: Avoid crowds by planning an early afternoon meet-up mid-week. The place gets hopping — and the lines long — after 4pm.
- Be prepared to jockey for parking in Ballard's brewery district.
