Utah was named the best state in the country once again by U.S. News & World Report's annual rankings. The big picture: Economic stability and high education levels pushed the state to the front of the pack.

Zoom in: Utah ranked among the top three states for education, economy and infrastructure.

In health care, the state received high marks for smoking rates, preventable hospital admissions, nursing home quality and adult dental visits.

Low debt at graduation and math and reading test scores boosted our education ranking.

Our unemployment score was the best in the nation, with a jobs market that has been strong for decades.

We ranked No. 1 for income equality and No. 2 for internet access, low poverty and economic opportunity.

Yes, but: Utah had the worst gender pay gap.

Zoom out: Joining us at the top of the list were New Hampshire, Nebraska, Minnesota and Idaho.