2 hours ago - News

Report names Utah the best state in the nation for 2024

headshot
Salt Lake City skyline with mountains in the background.

Salt Lake City skyline. Photo: Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Utah was named the best state in the country once again by U.S. News & World Report's annual rankings.

The big picture: Economic stability and high education levels pushed the state to the front of the pack.

Zoom in: Utah ranked among the top three states for education, economy and infrastructure.

  • In health care, the state received high marks for smoking rates, preventable hospital admissions, nursing home quality and adult dental visits.
  • Low debt at graduation and math and reading test scores boosted our education ranking.
  • Our unemployment score was the best in the nation, with a jobs market that has been strong for decades.
  • We ranked No. 1 for income equality and No. 2 for internet access, low poverty and economic opportunity.

Yes, but: Utah had the worst gender pay gap.

Zoom out: Joining us at the top of the list were New Hampshire, Nebraska, Minnesota and Idaho.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Salt Lake City stories

No stories could be found

Salt Lake Citypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more