Report names Utah the best state in the nation for 2024
Utah was named the best state in the country once again by U.S. News & World Report's annual rankings.
The big picture: Economic stability and high education levels pushed the state to the front of the pack.
Zoom in: Utah ranked among the top three states for education, economy and infrastructure.
- In health care, the state received high marks for smoking rates, preventable hospital admissions, nursing home quality and adult dental visits.
- Low debt at graduation and math and reading test scores boosted our education ranking.
- Our unemployment score was the best in the nation, with a jobs market that has been strong for decades.
- We ranked No. 1 for income equality and No. 2 for internet access, low poverty and economic opportunity.
Yes, but: Utah had the worst gender pay gap.
Zoom out: Joining us at the top of the list were New Hampshire, Nebraska, Minnesota and Idaho.
