Utah's strong job market began taking shape decades ago

Utah's unemployment rate remains among the nation's lowest — a distinction that goes back decades.

Driving the news: New federal unemployment figures for June show Utah had the third-lowest unemployment rate in the U.S.

Just 2% of the state's workers were unemployed, same as in May and just barely up from April's all-time record low of 1.9%.

The big picture: Utah's unemployment rate is almost always below the national average, and has been since state data became available in 1976.

It's only risen above national rates twice since then: for a few months in 1987 and again briefly in 2002.

Other economic indicators — job growth and personal income growth — also are consistently better than average in Utah, said Natalie Gochnour, associate dean of the U's business school.

Context: Utah has a "growth economy," Gochnour said — but a rising population isn't the only reason for that.

Utah has a lot of economic diversity, which protects it from ups and downs in individual industries.

Some other fast-growing states are more reliant on single industries — like energy in Wyoming and Texas or tourism in Nevada.

Zoom in: The rise of Utah's tech sector was a particularly stabilizing force as Utah entered the pandemic, Gochnour noted.

From 2008-2018, when other states were recovering from recession, Utah saw its tech employment grow at more than four times the national average.

In 2019, Utah led the nation in job growth.

Flashback: Utah began laying the groundwork for that growth in tech even earlier than that.

The state's colleges and universities doubled the number of graduates in engineering and computer science from 2001-2011, Gochnour said.

Bottom line: Utah's consistently healthy job market is also supported by a few lucky breaks, like a young population and good location.