The secret's out: Utah was named the best state in the country, per U.S. News & World Report's annual rankings.

Details: Utah scored high thanks to our steady economy, employment growth and high share of people over 25 with college degrees. The outlet takes into account 71 metrics across eight categories, including economy, infrastructure, public safety, education, health care, fiscal stability, natural environment and opportunity.

Yes, but: Despite encompassing five national parks, the state placed 46th for its natural environment, which measures pollution.

Utah ranked 48th on equality for its gender pay gap and educational attainment disparities by race.

Kim's flashback: I was born in Los Angeles and reluctantly moved to Payson when I was 11 years old.

After surviving my first frigid winter and observing a lack of people of color who shared my culture, my mission was to leave Utah and return to my sunny home state.

Post-college, when an opportunity arose to move to California for a reporting gig, I didn't hesitate to move.

But, but, but: After two long, pandemic-tinged years, I missed elements of Utah that I never appreciated before, like the snow-peaked mountains in the background, the proximity to outdoor recreation and affordable living (especially compared to California standards).

I found my way back and have enjoyed my time here ever since.

The bottom line: While most businesses are closed Sundays, and I can't buy spirits at the grocery store, it's a small price to pay for living in the best state in the country.