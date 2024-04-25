Share on email (opens in new window)

From playing enjoying cocktails to learning how to foster newborn kittens, there's something for everyone in Salt Lake City this weekend.

Sip on sangrias at one of our favorite cocktail bars in town.

When: Tuesday -Thursday 4pm-11pm; Friday-Saturday 4pm to 1am

Where: Drift Lounge at Woodbine Food Hall (545 W. 700 S., Suite 100)

Best Friends Adoption Center is holding its semi-annual classes geared toward caring for infant kittens up to a month old.

When: Saturday and Sunday, April 27–28 from 11am to 3pm

Where: Best Friends Adoption Center (2005 S. 1100 E.)

Admission: Free

One of Latin music's biggest artists, Luis Miguel, aptly called the "sun of Mexico," will belt out hits from his storied career.

When: Sunday, April 28 at 8pm

Where: Delta Center

Admission: Tickets start at $81 before fees