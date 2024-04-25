Apr 25, 2024 - Things to Do

What to do in SLC this weekend: Fostering kittens, Luis Miguel concert

From playing enjoying cocktails to learning how to foster newborn kittens, there's something for everyone in Salt Lake City this weekend.

🍷 Lounge at Drift

Sip on sangrias at one of our favorite cocktail bars in town.

When: Tuesday -Thursday 4pm-11pm; Friday-Saturday 4pm to 1am

Where: Drift Lounge at Woodbine Food Hall (545 W. 700 S., Suite 100)

🐱 Fostering kittens

Best Friends Adoption Center is holding its semi-annual classes geared toward caring for infant kittens up to a month old.

When: Saturday and Sunday, April 27–28 from 11am to 3pm

Where: Best Friends Adoption Center (2005 S. 1100 E.)

Admission: Free

🇲🇽 Luis Miguel concert

One of Latin music's biggest artists, Luis Miguel, aptly called the "sun of Mexico," will belt out hits from his storied career.

When: Sunday, April 28 at 8pm

Where: Delta Center

Admission: Tickets start at $81 before fees

