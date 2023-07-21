2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Best sangrias in Salt Lake City to beat the summer heat

Kim Bojórquez

Drift Lounge's sangria. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

Whether you like it red or white, this Spanish wine-infused punch can help keep you cool.

Here's where to get the tastiest, most refreshing sangria sips:

Drift Lounge at Woodbine

Topped with ginger beer, this drink includes a blend of red wine and rosé, berries, orange and agave.

  • Cost: $10
BTG Wine Bar's summer sangria. Photo: Kim Bojórquez
BTG Wine Bar

This bar beneath Caffé Molise lists its white sangria on the menu during the summer. The boozy beverage is made with a mix of vodka, white wine, apricot, pineapple and fresh orange juice.

  • Cost: $12
Slackwater

The pizzeria boasts an impressive beverage selection, including three types of sangria. You can choose from watermelon lime, peach and mango or raspberry and citrus.

  • Cost: $7 a glass; or $21 for a carafe.

💭 Kim's thought bubble: I'm an enthusiast for NYT Cooking's Vinho Verde-based strawberry peach sangria recipe.

