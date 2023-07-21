Best sangrias in Salt Lake City to beat the summer heat
Whether you like it red or white, this Spanish wine-infused punch can help keep you cool.
Here's where to get the tastiest, most refreshing sangria sips:
Drift Lounge at Woodbine
Topped with ginger beer, this drink includes a blend of red wine and rosé, berries, orange and agave.
- Cost: $10
BTG Wine Bar
This bar beneath Caffé Molise lists its white sangria on the menu during the summer. The boozy beverage is made with a mix of vodka, white wine, apricot, pineapple and fresh orange juice.
- Cost: $12
Slackwater
The pizzeria boasts an impressive beverage selection, including three types of sangria. You can choose from watermelon lime, peach and mango or raspberry and citrus.
- Cost: $7 a glass; or $21 for a carafe.
💭 Kim's thought bubble: I'm an enthusiast for NYT Cooking's Vinho Verde-based strawberry peach sangria recipe.
