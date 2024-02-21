Bad Bunny's "Most Wanted Tour" takes over the Delta Center

Bad Bunny at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023 held at Watsco Center on October 5, 2023 in Coral Gables, Florida. Photo: Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Global megastar Bad Bunny will kick off his "Most Wanted Tour" in Salt Lake City on Wednesday to a crowd of over 13,000 fans. The intrigue: It's the highest-grossing concert the Delta Center has seen in its 30-plus-year history, the venue's senior vice president of events Mark Powell, told Axios.

The North American tour follows the release of Bad Bunny's fifth album "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana," which broke streaming records when it was released last October.

Between the lines: Powell said Salt Lake City was an attractive destination to launch a tour due to its strong Latino market.

About 15% of the state's population is Latino and Spanish is now the world's second most-consumed language for music, per Billboard.

The Utah Jazz not playing in the arena this week also freed up days for Bad Bunny to rehearse for his 31-city tour that will consist of 47 shows.

The Puerto Rican singer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, began rehearsing at the Delta Center on Monday

What they're saying: "[Performers] like coming to a city they know is going to sell out and they like going to an arena where they know there's gonna be a lot of great energy," Powell said.

By the numbers: It's the second time in the venue's history that a concert set up has required more than 30 semi-trailers to carry all the equipment, Powell noted. The first came ahead of Travis Scott's 2023 show.

Bad Bunny's show is expected to mark the first time the arena has brought out live horses for a concert.

What's next: If you don't get to see him in Salt Lake City, tickets are still available in other U.S. cities, including Las Vegas, Phoenix and Denver.