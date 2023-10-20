Bad Bunny to kick off 2024's "Most Wanted Tour" in Salt Lake City
Reggaeton megastar Bad Bunny kicks off his "Most Wanted Tour" next year in Salt Lake City, following the recent release of his fifth album "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana."
Driving the news: The Puerto Rican singer, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, will take the stage at the Delta Center on Feb. 21, 2024.
The big picture: Bad Bunny's fame has catapulted to new heights since he last performed in front of a Utah audience in 2018.
- He's slated to appear on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend as the episode's host and musical guest.
- He co-starred in the action movie "Bullet Train" alongside Brad Pitt in 2022 and played a minor role in the 2023 biographical drama "Cassandro," which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year.
- His last two tours — neither of which stopped in Utah — grossed a combined $435 million, per Billboard.
Between the lines: A global artist like Bad Bunny performing in Salt Lake City is gratifying after Taylor Swift's and Beyoncé's stadium tours skipped our area, giving residents major cases of FOMO.
The intrigue: The three-time Grammy winner made history this month after his new Latin trap record became Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day so far this year.
- Since its Oct. 13 release, the album has amassed more than 900 million streams.
Zoom in: After his 2022 summer album "Un Verano Sin Ti" leaned on Caribbean and reggae rhythms, his latest release takes you back to his roots as a Latin trap artist.
Yes, but: Good luck snagging tickets, folks.
- In an effort to deter scalpers, fans have until 10pm (MT) on Sunday, Oct. 22 to register for tickets in one of the 31 cities where he'll perform.
- Once registration closes, there will be a random drawing to receive a code that grants access to the sale on Wednesday, Oct. 25.
- People who don't get selected in the drawing will be placed on a waiting list for the opportunity to purchase tickets.
