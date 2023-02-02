Beyoncé's "Renaissance" tour skips Salt Lake City

Salt Lakers may be disappointed to discover Beyoncé's "Renaissance" world tour is not stopping in Utah.

What's happening: The singer announced her first stadium tour since 2016 yesterday to promote her seventh studio album.

The shows will run from May through September, with stops in European and American cities, including Charlotte, North Carolina, Seattle, Miami and Kansas City, Missouri.

Zoom out: The nearest concert destinations are Las Vegas, Phoenix and Inglewood, California.

Reality check: Most of the sports venues where Beyoncé is performing can seat over 70,000 people, such as Lumen Field in Seattle and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Utah's Vivint Arena and the University of Utah's Rice-Eccles Stadium can hold up to 20,000 and 51,000 people, respectively.

What they're saying: "I'm sad Beyoncé isn't stopping in Salt Lake," Ogden resident and fan Catie Weimer told Axios. "It does sting a bit to see she's hitting up Phoenix over us."

Between the lines: Major artists like Taylor Swift, SZA and Madonna are also skipping over Utah, one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, in their respective tours this year.

Yes, but: A number of other artists, ranging from Omar Apollo to Big Thief and Giveon made stops in Salt Lake City last year.

Muse, Paramore and Sam Smith are slated to perform at Vivint Arena later this year.

Of note: Live Nation and Ticketmaster did not respond to Axios' requests for comment.