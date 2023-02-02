1 hour ago - News

Beyoncé's "Renaissance" tour skips Salt Lake City

Kim Bojórquez
Beyoncé singing on stage at the Super Bowl.

Beyoncé performs during the 2013 Super Bowl halftime show. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Salt Lakers may be disappointed to discover Beyoncé's "Renaissance" world tour is not stopping in Utah.

What's happening: The singer announced her first stadium tour since 2016 yesterday to promote her seventh studio album.

  • The shows will run from May through September, with stops in European and American cities, including Charlotte, North Carolina, Seattle, Miami and Kansas City, Missouri.

Zoom out: The nearest concert destinations are Las Vegas, Phoenix and Inglewood, California.

Reality check: Most of the sports venues where Beyoncé is performing can seat over 70,000 people, such as Lumen Field in Seattle and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

  • Utah's Vivint Arena and the University of Utah's Rice-Eccles Stadium can hold up to 20,000 and 51,000 people, respectively.

What they're saying: "I'm sad Beyoncé isn't stopping in Salt Lake," Ogden resident and fan Catie Weimer told Axios. "It does sting a bit to see she's hitting up Phoenix over us."

Between the lines: Major artists like Taylor Swift, SZA and Madonna are also skipping over Utah, one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, in their respective tours this year.

Yes, but: A number of other artists, ranging from Omar Apollo to Big Thief and Giveon made stops in Salt Lake City last year.

Of note: Live Nation and Ticketmaster did not respond to Axios' requests for comment.

