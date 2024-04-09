Apr 9, 2024 - News
A snowy 2024 winter brings drought relief to Utah
With above-normal snow for the second winter in a row, Utah is taking another step toward drought recovery.
By the numbers: The snowpack was at least 30% above the 30-year median in most of the state as of the beginning of this week, according to data from the Utah Department of Natural Resources.
- Utah's statewide "snow-water equivalent" — the depth of the water that melted snow would produce — hit 18.8 inches last week, above the median peak of 16. Last year's peaked at 30 inches, demolishing previous records.
Reality check: The state's reservoirs remain only 46% full — well below the April median of 58% since 2011.
- That means our water supply is still rebuilding after years of drought.
What's next: The snow has to go somewhere when it melts, and spring brings heightened flooding risks each year.
- Although temperatures are expected to reach the upper 70s in Salt Lake by the end of the week, they're forecast to drop again — a good start for a gradual thaw at lower elevations.
- If snow melts in the foothills before the big runoff from the mountaintops, flood risks become more manageable.
