Data: The Office of the Utah Lieutenant Governor; Chart: Axios Visuals Utah is among a handful of states where more than 10% of the Democratic presidential primary vote went to candidates other than Joe Biden, per a New York Times analysis. The big picture: Growing frustrations over Biden's response to the Israel-Palestine war, concerns over his age and low approval ratings have alienated some Democratic voters from his platform.

By the numbers: The incumbent won the state's Democratic primary March 5, garnering nearly 87% of votes, according to unofficial results.

Minor candidates Marianne Williamson, Dean Phillips, Gabriel Cornejo and Frank Lozada collectively received about 13% of votes.

Caveat: Unlike other Super Tuesday states, Utah's Democratic presidential primary ballot did not include an option to vote "uncommitted."

In states where "uncommitted" wasn't on the ballot, about 12% chose another Democratic candidate.

Zoom in: In Salt Lake County, where the majority of pro-Palestinian protests have unfolded, Biden received 88% of the vote, unofficial results show.

Support for Biden was the lowest in Rich (72%), San Juan (76%), Utah (78.5%).

Biden pulled over 90% in Daggett, Garfield, Kane, Summit and Washington counties.

The intrigue: In Utah, pro-Palestinian demonstrations outnumbered pro-Israel protests between October and December of last year, according to a tracker from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED).

The other side: Former President Trump won Utah's Republican presidential caucuses, per the AP.

Trump took about 58% of the vote, while former UN ambassador Nikki Haley received nearly 41%, according to unofficial results.

Utah and Vermont were the only states that held Super Tuesday contests where Haley received over 40% of the vote.

Flashback: Biden came in second in Utah's Democratic presidential primary in 2020.