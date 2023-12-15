Pro-Palestine protests outnumber pro-Israel demonstrations in Utah

Data: ACLED; Graphic: Rahul Mukherjee and Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Utah outnumber pro-Israeli protests, a trend seen across multiple U.S. cities, according to a tracker from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED).

By the numbers: ACLED logged eight protests in the Beehive State supporting Palestine and five that backed Israel between Oct. 7 and Dec. 1.

Driving the news: Cities across the U.S. have seen hundreds of protests since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, Axios' Rahul Mukherjee and Shoshana Gordon report.

The big picture: As Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip have ramped up and the death toll has increased, a growing proportion of the demonstrations have been in support of Palestinians.

Opinion polling shows that younger Americans in particular have grown more sympathetic to Palestinians since the start of the conflict.

More than 16,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel began its military campaign, according to the Ministry of Health in Hamas-run Gaza. Around 1,200 people were killed in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel.

Details: ACLED defines protests as three or more participants in a non-violent demonstration. Protests are added to the dataset if they are reported from a list of news and NGO reports. ACLED groups the demonstrations into three categories.

Protests are categorized as pro-Israel when the messaging supports Israeli civilians targeted by Hamas, backs the Israeli government's operations in Gaza, or condemns the Hamas attack.

when the messaging supports Israeli civilians targeted by Hamas, backs the Israeli government's operations in Gaza, or condemns the Hamas attack. Protests are categorized as pro-Palestinian when the messaging supports the Palestinian government and its civilians or condemns the Israeli government's actions in Gaza and settlements in the West Bank.

Neutral protests call for peace and don't mention support or condemnation of either party to the conflict.

The trend: Initially after the Oct. 7 attack, most of the demonstrations in the U.S. were in solidarity with Israel. Within a week, with the Israeli military response underway, pro-Palestinian protests began to exceed pro-Israeli demonstrations, according to the data.

Nonetheless, nearly half of all pro-Israel protests worldwide included in ACLED's tracker have taken place in the U.S., far more than in any other country.

