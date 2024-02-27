Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Lee's Market is reopening at 4th West apartments more than a year since it shuttered after struggling to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest: The Utah-based grocery chain plans to open its doors in the first or second week of April, the company's CEO and president Jonathan Badger told Axios.

The approximately 9,000-square-foot store will still offer a grocery section, deli and bakery, but will reduce its selection of dried goods.

Negotiations between Lee's and 4th West started up last summer before reaching a deal to reopen the store, Badger said.

Why it matters: The grocery store's resurrection will once again offer residents in the growing neighborhood options for fresh and affordable food in an area that's been dubbed a "food desert."

State of play: Badger said they are working more closely with city officials to ensure Lee's is a "viable store for all of the residents in the area."

The store's opening in February 2020 — about a month before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold — was met with an enthusiastic response from locals.

Yes, but: Low foot traffic, limited parking options for shoppers and the pandemic forced the market to close, Badger said.

What they're saying: Salt Lake City Council Member Chris Wharton, whose district includes West Capitol Hill, Marmalade and Guadalupe, said residents have asked for a grocery store in the area for years.

"When Lee's opened, they viewed it as us moving in the right direction, and then when it ended up closing, it just felt like a big loss and a big step backward," Wharton told Axios.

Flashback: In a 2022 email to 4th West residents announcing the store's closure, Badger said the "urban store format" was a test for the grocery chain.

"Unfortunately, we found this style of shopping is not yet conducive to the Salt Lake City area," he wrote.

Between the lines: The neighborhood has encountered rapid development since Lee's closed in October 2022.

After facing multiple delays, construction finished last October on an adjacent, $8.5 million pedestrian bridge connecting the west side to downtown.

Camber, an upcoming luxury apartment complex across the street from Lee's, is expected to be completed later this year.

"We anticipate the volume to be better," Badger said.

What's next: A grand-opening event is slated for May.