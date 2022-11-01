What Lee's Market closing means for Marmalade neighborhood

Lee's Market at 4th West Apartments has shuttered its doors less than three years after it opened in Salt Lake City's Marmalade neighborhood.

Its last day of operation was Oct. 28.

Why it matters: The closure means the growing area will revert back to its status as a "food desert," leaving residents with no options in the neighborhood to buy nutritious, fresh or affordable food.

The closest convenience stores to the neighborhood are now Smith's in Rose Park, Rancho Markets in Fairpark and The Store at The Gateway.

State of play: President and CEO of Lee's Marketplace Jonathan Badger alerted residents at 4th West and Hardware Apartments of the closure in an Oct. 27 email obtained by Axios Salt Lake City.

Badger cited a lack of foot traffic from surrounding areas, the COVID-19 pandemic and public accessibility issues.

What they're saying: "The urban store format you would find in a high-density city like New York, Chicago or Boston was a test for our company. Unfortunately, we found this style of shopping is not yet conducive to the Salt Lake City area," he wrote.

In a separate email sent to residents, 4th West Apartments' property managers said they would offer residents "a $200 credit toward a grocery store subscription service of their choice to help soften the inconvenience created by this situation."

Between the lines: The store's opening in February 2020 — about a month before COVID-19 took hold — was met with an enthusiastic response from the local community.

A pending pedestrian bridge located nearby aimed to improve walkability in the neighborhood.

Details: The 9,800-square-foot store was frequented by apartment residents, West High School students, and downtown workers looking for a quick bite.

What's next: 4th West management told residents they were already looking for potential replacements.

Yes, but: Shoppers can still get their Lee's fix at their 725 N. Redwood Road, North Salt Lake location.