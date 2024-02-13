Salt Lake area home vacancies fall below national average

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Census Bureau; Note: Only includes vacant housing units that are for sale; Chart: Axios Visuals Less than 1% of Salt Lake metro area homes were up for sale at the end of 2023, per the latest quarterly census data. U.S. home vacancies in the fourth quarter remained near the lowest on record, at 0.9%. Why it matters: The percentage of unoccupied homes is one way to gauge the tightness of the housing market, Axios' Matt Phillips writes.

The big picture: Low inventory is enticing builders to ramp up new construction, Axios' Nathan Bomey reports.

Zoom in: A surge of expensive, luxury apartments is popping up across Salt Lake County to address the area's critical housing shortage.

The Salt Lake City Council passed zoning changes last year aimed at incentivizing builders to create more multifamily units.

The bottom line: Experts say the nation needs to build a mix of housing, and more of it, to overcome a major home shortage.

In many bigger cities, plans to add much-needed housing include redeveloping old office space.

Go deeper: Why new home sales soared and existing homes plunged in 2023