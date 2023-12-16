America's housing shortage explained in one chart

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Hines analysis of Census Bureau and Moody's data; Note: Population demand is a theoretical housing demand metric based on long-term household formation and homeownership rates by age cohort; Chart: Axios Visuals

America is short around 3.2 million homes, a big reason why prices are still high.

That's 2.5% of existing U.S. inventory as of 2022, according to figures that Hines, a global real estate developer and investment company, shared with Axios.

Why it matters: There aren't enough homes to keep up with the increase in households.

Other estimates also put the size of the country's housing shortage in the millions.

What they're saying: "We're not going to overcome this deficit anytime soon just building single-family housing," Hines managing director Ryan McCullough tells Axios.

Between the lines: Apartment construction surged in recent years.

Yes, but: Most newly built housing is high-end, and not widely affordable.

Of note: Hines compared the stock of existing homes, either to rent or buy, with what they calculated is the population's housing demand.

The analysis includes all housing units as defined by the census, which excludes dorms, skilled nursing facilities or other group quarters arrangements.

Zoom out: Greater New York and Los Angeles saw the biggest housing deficits among the 55 major markets Hines analyzed, nearly all of which came up short.

The exceptions: New Orleans, Austin and Nashville showed slight surpluses that McCullough says put them closer to equilibrium.

What's happening: Housing starts across those 55 metros have plunged since the 2008 financial crisis, McCullough says.

What we're watching: There's a wave of younger millennials and Gen Zers in the homebuying pipeline.