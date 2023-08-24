A tale of two housing markets

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

New home sales climbed again in July, continuing to outpace the existing home market.

Why it matters: The tale of two housing markets shows how surging mortgage rates have gridlocked the market for already-built homes.

The latest: Sales of newly built homes rose to an annualized pace of 714,000 in July, better than analysts had expected.

In fact, it was the fastest pace of growth for new homes since February 2022.

The numbers, released on Wednesday, came a day after existing home sales posted yet another sharper-than-expected decline in July.

Zoom in: Most existing homeowners are benefiting from the far lower mortgage rates they locked in when they first bought (or refinanced).

They're not thrilled with the idea of trying to move now, which would mean selling and getting a new mortgage, just as rates are at the highest level in decades.

So they're staying put — which means far fewer homes on the market.

As a result, would-be home buyers — especially first-time buyers who aren't benefiting from low rates locked in long ago — are increasingly looking to inventories of new homes.

The impact: First-time home buyers now make up roughly 50% of all purchasers, according to Zillow. Two years ago, that figure was 37%.

The bottom line: While new home sales are growing much faster than existing homes, the latter makes up over 80% of the market. So even if some buyers move into newly built homes, there's not enough to ease what is quickly turning into a housing affordability crisis.